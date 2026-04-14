LA County deputies investigating Eric Swalwell sexual assault allegation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday opened an investigation into former Democratic lawmaker Eric Swalwell after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly eight years ago.

Deputies said the alleged incident happened at a West Hollywood business in July 2018. The Sheriff's Department said its Special Victims Bureau detectives are in the very early stages of their investigation.

"Investigators are in the process of gathering information, reviewing available evidence, and conducting follow up inquiries as part of a comprehensive investigative process," deputies wrote in a statement. "Once the investigation is completed the investigators will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration."

The investigation comes a few hours after a woman, who identified herself as Lonna Drewes, accused Swalwell of drugging her and raping her in 2018. Drewes said she met Swalwell when he offered to help her with her modeling and fashion business career.

She claimed Swalwell invited her to a political event, but the pair ended up at his hotel room because he needed to get some paperwork.

"I believe he drugged my drink. I only had one glass of wine," Drewes said. "When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn't move my arms or my body."

"He raped me and he choked me," she said. "And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness and I thought I died."

Lisa Bloom, Drewes' attorney, said they planned to file a report with the Sheriff's Department following their Tuesday morning news conference.

This is one of the latest sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell, whose attorney Sara Azari called a "ruthless and shameless attempt to smear" her client.

"These accusations are false, fabricated, and deeply offensive —a calculated and transparent political hit job designed to destroy the reputation of a man who has spent twenty years in public service," Azari said.

Swalwell announced the end of his campaign for governor of California and resigned from the House of Representatives after the allegations first surfaced last week.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a special election to fill Swalwell's vacated congressional seat.

"These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor," Swalwell said in a statement on Friday. "For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women."

Democratic leaders swiftly turned against Swalwell, pulling endorsements for his campaign and others calling for a "swift investigation," after the San Francisco Chronicle published a story that brought the allegations to the national spotlight last Friday. In it, a former staffer alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted her while she was too intoxicated to consent.

CNN shared an interview with the former staffer, along with allegations from three other women, later Friday.

Two women who accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, Annika Albrecht and Ally Sammarco, told CBS News that Swalwell allegedly sent them unsolicited explicit messages on Snapchat. A feature of the popular messaging app is that chats and photos automatically disappear soon after they're sent.