Special election to fill Eric Swalwell's California congressional seat set by Gov. Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday set the date for a special election to fill Eric Swalwell's congressional seat after his resignation following multiple sexual misconduct and assault allegations.

Newsom issued a proclamation setting the date of August 18 for the election to represent the state's 14th Congressional District, which encompasses portions of the Northern California counties of Alameda and Contra Costa.

On Tuesday, Swalwell officially resigned from Congress, a stunning political downfall for the high-profile Democrat who was considered among the leading candidates in the race for California governor. Swalwell dropped out of the race on Sunday after multiple women came forward and accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct.

Swalwell and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who admitted to an affair with a subordinate who later died by suicide, both submitted their resignation letters to the House clerk on Tuesday, avoiding expected votes to expel them from Congress. Gonzales had previously declined to resign until the Swalwell allegations placed additional scrutiny on other allegations of misconduct in Congress.

In his letter, Swalwell apologized to his family, staff and constituents "for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past." He vowed to fight what he called "serious, false allegations" against him, but added that "I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

Earlier Tuesday, another woman came forward to allege that Swalwell had drugged and raped her in 2018. The woman, who identified herself as Lonna Drewes, spoke at a news conference in Beverly Hills to allege Swalwell spiked her drink before taking her up to his hotel room, where he sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated.

At least five women have reported being sexually assaulted or harassed by Swalwell. His attorney issued a statement on Tuesday saying the former congressman "categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him."

The last time California held a special election to fill a vacant seat was in May 2024 for the 20th Congressional District in the state's Central Valley, following the resignation of Republican and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and was won by Republican Vince Fong. The state has another special election scheduled on June 2, the same date as the California Primary, for the 1st Congressional District in Northern California, following the January death of GOP Rep. Doug LaMalfa.