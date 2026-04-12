Manhattan DA investigating sexual assault allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell

Prosecutors in New York City are investigating sexual assault allegations against Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, the latest turn in a scandal that has upended the California governor's race.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed to CBS News on Sunday that it was investigating the allegations and asked survivors and those with relevant information to contact the office.

"Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators, and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The allegations against Swalwell were first reported Friday by the San Francisco Chronicle, which published a story detailing a former staffer's alleged encounters with Swalwell in California and in New York. CNN first reported on the Manhattan District Attorney's Office investigation.

The former employee of Swalwell's district office in Castro Valley said he allegedly started pursuing her shortly after she was hired. The woman, who was not named by the Chronicle, alleged Swalwell sent her inappropriate photos of himself via Snapchat, requested nude photos of her and asked her to perform oral sex on him in a parking lot. She also alleged that after going out for drinks with Swalwell in September 2019, she woke up naked in his hotel bed with little recollection of the night.

Five years later, in 2024, when she no longer worked for Swalwell, she said she met him for drinks after a charity gala in New York. She said she became intoxicated and only remembers parts of the night, including allegedly pushing him away and telling him "no" while he forced himself on her. She said she woke up the next morning with vaginal bleeding and bruises.

The Chronicle said it reviewed texts the woman sent to a friend three days after the alleged incident, in which she wrote she was "sexually assaulted" by Swalwell.

Amid calls from House Democrats for the representative to drop out of the race for California governor, Swalwell has denied the allegations and said they were untrue.

"These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor," Swalwell said in a statement. "For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women."

Added Swalwell: "My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies."

Swalwell also threatened to take legal action against the woman.

The political fallout from the allegations has been swift.

In a statement Friday night, House Democratic leaders called for a "swift investigation" into the allegations and for Swalwell to immediately end his campaign. They called for accountability, but stopped short of urging him to resign from Congress.

"This is unacceptable of anyone — certainly not an elected official — and must be taken seriously," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California said. "All perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment must be held accountable."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, has announced plans to force a vote to expel Swalwell over the allegations. A vote could come as soon as midweek.

The effects are rippling across Capitol Hill, teeing up a fight that could directly impact the makeup of the House heading into the midterm elections.