Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell denies sexually assaulting former staffer

Washington — Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is running for California governor, denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a former staffer.

"These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor," Swalwell said in a statement. "For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women."

Swalwell threatened to take legal action against the woman, who detailed the alleged encounters to the San Francisco Chronicle, which published a story Friday.

"My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies," Swalwell said.

The woman, who was not named, said Swalwell started pursuing her shortly after she was hired to work in his district office in Castro Valley in 2019.

She alleged he sent her inappropriate photos of himself via Snapchat, requested nude photos of her and asked her to perform oral sex on him in a parking lot. She also alleged that after going out for drinks with Swalwell in September 2019, she woke up naked in his hotel bed with little recollection of the night.

Five years later, in 2024, when she no longer worked for Swalwell, she said she met him for drinks after a charity gala in New York. She said she became intoxicated and only remembers parts of the night, including allegedly pushing him away and telling him "no" while he forced himself on her. She said she woke up the next morning with vaginal bleeding and bruises.

The Chronicle said it reviewed texts the woman sent to a friend three days after the alleged incident, in which she wrote she was "sexually assaulted" by Swalwell.

"This happened one other time when I was working with him, but I convinced myself I was an equal party in it even though same pattern: I blacked out and he had sex with me," she wrote, according to the Chronicle, referring to the alleged 2019 incident.

The Chronicle also spoke with the man who was the woman's boyfriend at the time of the 2024 incident. The then-boyfriend said he encouraged the woman to report Swalwell to the police, but the woman said she did not do so because she was afraid they would not believe her because she had already showered and thought it would be unlikely that an examination would find evidence.

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, a campaign chair for Swalwell's gubernatorial bid, called on him to drop out of the race, calling the information "shocking" and said the story contains "the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable."

"The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay," Gomez said, adding that he was cutting ties with Swalwell's campaign "effective immediately."

Democratic Sens. Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Adam Schiff of California also said they were withdrawing their endorsements.

"What is described is indefensible," Gallego said. "Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed. I regret having come to his defense on social media prior to knowing all the information. I am equally as shocked and upset about what has transpired."

Schiff said he was "deeply distressed" by the accusations and called on Swalwell to withdraw from the race.

Swalwell also lost the support of the California Teachers Association, which called the allegations "incredibly disturbing and unacceptable."