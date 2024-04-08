Watch CBS News
Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling for assaulting ex-girlfriend

By Jessica Moore, Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in New York City. 

The judge granted a full protective order for Grace Jabbari, Majors' ex, at Monday's sentencing.

If Majors violates any terms of the sentencing, he faces a year in jail. Jabbari also filed a civil suit against him.  

Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. The jury found Majors recklessly, but not intentionally, injured Jabbari and harassed her during the altercation that led to his arrest in March

During the trial, prosecutors said Majors assaulted Jabbari after she saw a romantic text from another woman on his phone.

Jurors saw photos of what doctors confirmed were Jabbari's broken finger and lacerated ear. Jabbari said Majors caused her injuries in an effort to retrieve his phone. 

The defense argued Jabbari was the instigator and, "The only thing that broke in the back of the SUV was Grace's heart." Majors attended the trial, but did not take the stand. 

Majors, 34, is known for his roles in "Creed III" and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Marvel Studios cut ties with him following the verdict. 

