Actor Jonathan Majors arrested on strangulation, assault charges in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were sent to an apartment complex on Eighth Avenue and West 22nd Street in Chelsea in response to a 911 call for a reported domestic dispute.

Police say when officers arrived, they found Majors, 33, and a 30-year-old woman who had minor injuries to her neck and head.

The victim told police she had been assaulted, and she was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say Majors was arrested for strangulation, assault and harassment. He was later released from police custody.

A representative for Majors said in a statement, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

First published on March 25, 2023 / 8:55 PM

