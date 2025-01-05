Watch Live: Golden Globes red carpet highlights, celebrity fashion, quotes and standout moments

The Golden Globes return with entertainment's biggest names hitting the red carpet to show off the latest in fashion before the ceremony at Los Angeles' iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Follow along for highlights and standout moments as stars begin to arrive!

What has been billed as "Hollywood's Party of the Year" will feature cast and production crews from some of this season's most watched movies and television shows, including "Emilia Pérez," "Anora," "The Bear" and "Shōgun." A complete list of nominees was announced on Dec. 9.

The show will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who has starred in a number of Comedy Central television shows before her breakout performance during "The Roast of Tom Brady" in early 2024.

This is the 82nd annual Golden Globes show, and the first major award show of the year which is typically seen as a barometer of sorts as to how films and shows will fare at shows leading up to The Academy Awards. The Globes will be broadcast live on CBS television stations starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Find your local CBS station here.

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldana Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña and "Emilia Pérez" co-star Selena Gomez are both nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture. The musical crime-thriller from French director Jacques Audiard leads the Golden Globes nominations this year with 10 nods. Karla Sofía Gascón was also nominated for "Emilia Pérez" in the best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy category.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell arrives at the Golden Globes. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Glen Powell was nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy for his role in "Hit Man." His parents joined him on the red carpet.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Two-time Golden Globe winner Amy Adams returned to the red carpet Sunday for her role in "Nightbitch." She's nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy.

Cate Blanchett

Nominee Cate Blanchett arrives at the Golden Globes. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, nominated for her role in "Disclaimer," joined the red carpet on Sunday.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy, joined the Globes red carpet. Co-star Ariana Grande was also nominated for a Globe in a supporting category. Also nominated in the same category as Erivo were Amy Adams, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore, Zendaya and Mikey Madison.

Karla Sofía Gascón

Karla Sofía Gascón Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

"Emilia Pérez" star Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy. Co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez also received nominations for Sunday's ceremony.

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan van Ness arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5, 2025. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Before hitting the red carpet, Jonathan Van Ness posted videos of himself getting ready on his Instagram account. He sang along to music from 'Wicked" as he prepared.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ashley Graham was on the red carpet to host for WWD.

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Matty Matheson, known for "The Bear," hit the red carpet. The show has emerged as a frontrunner at this year's Golden Globes, with five nominations.

Liza Colon-Zayas

Liza Colon-Zayas during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Liza Colon-Zayas, nominated for her role in "The Bear," was on the red carpet. The show received five nominations this year.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5 Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images



Mindy Kaling, who earlier this year joined Morris Chestnut in announcing the Golden Globes nominees, attended Sunday's show.

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Morris Chestnut joined Mindy Kaling earlier this year to announce the nominees for the Globes.

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn, nominated for "Agatha All Along," said on the red carpet that she made sure to bring a shorter pair of shoes along for later in the night.

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Anna Sawai, nominated for "Shōgun," wore Dior to the Golden Globes.

Keri Russell

Keri Russell Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Keri Russell, nominated for "The Diplomat," on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Daniel Craig, nominated for "Queer," attends the 2025 Golden Globes.

Tim Fehlbaum

@cbsmornings #September5 director Tim Fehlbaum says he wanted to engage audiences in a discussion about “our complex media environment” with his Golden Globes-nominated film, which is based on the true story of a team of broadcast journalists covering Israeli athletes being held hostage at the 1972 Olympic Games. #goldenglobes ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

"September 5" director Tim Fehlbaum spoke with CBS News on the red carpet. The movie is nominated for best picture — drama.