Golden Globes winners list for 2025: Live updates

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards are off and running, honoring the best of television and film from the past year.

On the film side, Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" came into the night with 10 nominations, the most of any movie, in categories ranging from acting, directing, writing and music. Its stars, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, earned acting nods while Audiard was recognized for directing, songwriting and screenplay writing.

"The Brutalist" earned seven nominations, and "Conclave," the thriller centered around the election of a new pope, came in third with six nods. Both "The Brutalist and "Conclave" were nominated for best drama while "Emilia Pérez" is competing for best musical or comedy.

"The Bear," last year's big winner in the comedy category, received the most nominations of any TV show, with five.

Gomez also received an acting nomination in the television categories for her role in "Only Murders in the Building," and the show received four nominations total, tying for second place along with "Shōgun."

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who stole the show at Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" last year, is making history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Glaser also had the chance to go home an award winner, having been nominated for her stand-up comedy special "Someday You'll Die," but that award ultimately went to Ali Wong.

The 2025 Golden Globes are airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" — Winner

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Pérez"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Margaret Qualley, "The Substance"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" — Winner

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun" — Winner

Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer" — Winner

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun" — Winner

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Diego Luna, "La Maquina"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" — Winner

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Peter Straughan, "Conclave" — Winner

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist"

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong, "Single Lady" — Winner

Jamie Foxx, "What Had Happened Was"

Nikki Glaser, "Someday You'll Die"

Seth Meyers, "Dad Man Walking"

Adam Sandler, "Love You"

Ramy Youssef, "More Feelings"

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

"Emilia Pérez" — Winner

"All We Imagine as Light"

"The Girl with the Needle"

"I'm Still Here"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Vermiglio"