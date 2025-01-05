Who's hosting the 2025 Golden Globes? All about Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser on being named "comedian of the year," taking center stage as Golden Globes host

A new face will grace the stage at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, and first-time host Nikki Glaser will have the tough job of keeping celebrity A-listers — and millions of fans watching at home — entertained as Hollywood celebrates the best of TV and movies from last year.

Glaser, a comedian who gained widespread attention after her performance at Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" last year, has been tasked with hosting duties for tonight's award show. She will be the Golden Globes' first solo female host.

Here is what to know about this year's host.

Who is Nikki Glaser?

An Ohio native, Nikki Glaser has worn many hats throughout her career. Primarily she is a stand-up comedian who has also had success as an actress, podcaster, radio and television host.

Nikki Glaser at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 4, 2024, n Beverly Hills, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

She began performing stand-up comedy at age 18, working her way up to performances on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Conan" and two seasons of "Last Comic Standing." She is known for her brutally honest comedic style and her raunchy and relatable stand-up specials.

Glaser talked with "CBS Mornings" in December about the long road that led her to the Golden Globes stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

"It's been a lot of hard work leading up to this point of, like, a 22-year career where some people are suddenly starting to take notice," Glaser said. "I'm at a point in my life where, you know, I'm old enough to kind of handle this kind of attention and not let it go to my head."

She has been open about her struggles with self-medicating, eating disorders and alcoholism, telling CBS "Sunday Morning" in a recent interview, "The obsession with work is, like, just not wanting to feel."

But she said she's not worried about the pressure of hosting the Golden Globes. "I thrive on anxiety," she said. "I like feeling like, 'Oh, what's gonna happen?' I like that feeling. I kill it when I'm anxious."

What movies and shows has Nikki Glaser been in?

In addition to her appearances on late-night shows and "Last Comic Standing," Glaser hosted Comedy Central's "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser," a comedy and talk show with a focus on sex.

She was also the star of the 2022 reality show "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser," and hosted the reality TV dating shows "Blind Date," "FBoy Island" and its spinoff, "Lovers and Liars."

She had acting roles in the Amy Schumer comedy flicks "Trainwreck" and "I Feel Pretty" and took a whirl in competition shows like "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Masked Singer."

Glaser has also participated in the roasts of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Tom Brady.

Nikki Glaser and Tom Brady onstage during "G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" for the Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

The comedian has released four comedy specials, including her most recent, "Nikky Glaser: Someday You'll Die," for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Stand-up Comedy Performance.

"It was really cool to get the nomination on top of preparing for this," Glaser told "CBS Mornings" about the Globes. "To me, hosting is No. 1."

Despite the pressure, Glaser is excited about the experience and eager for her big night — whether she brings home a trophy or not.

"I'll do a bit after my award is given out," she said. "I think it's kind of funnier if I lose."