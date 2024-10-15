Zoe Saldaña on pushing herself to new physical extremes in "Special Ops: Lioness" season 2

Zoe Saldaña, known for her roles in "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," stars in and executive produces season two of "Special Ops: Lioness" on Paramount+.

The series follows undercover CIA operatives working to assassinate terrorists. Saldaña returns as Joe, a tough CIA operative. She said there was more fighting a lot more physical scenes in season two.

Saldaña credits the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, with knowing her background as a dancer and stunt performer.

"I like surprising myself. I like taking myself to these extremes to see if I can pull them off," she said.

One of the key moments in the new season involves her character, asking a potential recruit, "Do you love your country?" The weight of that question, Saldaña explained, goes beyond just words.

"I think it's understanding the sacrifices that you have to make when you give your oath to a nation," she said. "Knowing that at any moment, you're going to be expected to do everything in your capabilities to keep the nation safe. By saying the nation, you're talking about people."

For Saldaña, this season brings an added complexity to Joe's character, as she struggles to balance her duty with being a mother.

"Now that she's older, it's entertaining a level of fear that she never had. You know, when you're young, you're absolutely fearless," Saldaña said. "The moment you get older, and like, you have children, you begin to accept your own mortality, you feel your mortality. And I think that's where Joe is."

Saldaña also said she connects with Joe's journey on a personal level, especially when it comes to being underestimated.

"I'm here today because of that. I rise, and I feel that it is innate in me to give 120%—not for others. You have to live for yourself first, and then, in turn, you're living for others," she said.

Season 2 of Special Ops: Lioness premieres on Oct. 27 on Paramount+.