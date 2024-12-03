Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut to announce 2025 Golden Globe nominees

Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will announce the 2025 Golden Globes nominees, "CBS Mornings" revealed exclusively on Tuesday.

Kaling, known for her roles in "The Mindy Project" and "The Office," will join Chestnut, who gained fame in "Boyz n the Hood" and will star in the upcoming CBS drama "Watson."

When will the nominees be announced?

The nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 9. Ten categories will be revealed exclusively on CBS Mornings, and a complete list of nominees across the 27 award categories will be available on GoldenGlobes.com and CBSNews.com following the live announcement.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Glasser was announced in August as the host following a breakout performance during Comedy Central's "The Roast of Tom Brady."

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)," Glaser said in a news release in August. "The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, and stream live on Paramount+.