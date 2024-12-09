Selena Gomez earns Golden Globe nominations for "Emilia Pérez" and "Only Murders in the Building"

Awards season kicked off with a bang for Selena Gomez, who on Monday received Golden Globe nominations for her performances on both the big and small screens.

Gomez, who was already a two-time Golden Globe nominee, earned nods this year in the categories for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series and best supporting actress in a motion picture. Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut unveiled the nominees in a televised presentation Monday morning at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The best actress nomination went to Gomez for her role in the Hulu mystery series "Only Murders in the Building," which she reprised for a fourth run in August after previously gleaning acclaim for her work on its earlier seasons. Gomez's last two Globe nominations were in the same category for "Only Murders." Her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, have received equivalent nods in the best actor category each year since the show became eligible for consideration at the awards ceremony.

For best supporting actress, Gomez was nominated for "Emilia Pérez," the Spanish-language musical thriller from French director Jacques Audiard about a Mexican cartel boss undergoing gender-affirming surgery. Gomez co-starred in the film alongside Zoe Saldaña, whose performance also earned a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

Gomez praised Saldaña in a social media post reacting to the nominations.

"I don't even know what to write.. I'm so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes," she wrote in a video caption on her Instagram Stories, which captured the moment Gomez heard her name in the category for best supporting actress in a movie.

"Emilia Pérez" led Monday's Golden Globes nominations with 10 nods in total, across multiple acting categories in addition to directing, screenwriting and music. (Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular character, was also nominated.) "Only Murders" is also a top competitor, with four nods tying the show in second place among TV contenders. It is tied with "Shōgun" and second only to "The Bear."

Gomez called out Gascón in another Instagram post, along with the French composers Clément Ducol and Camille, who worked on "Emilia Pérez" and received Golden Globe nominations for best original song and score.

"@karsiagascon mi amor I am so proud and grateful to know you!" Gomez wrote, before congratulating Audiard, Ducol and Camille.

Nominating an actor in two categories for their work in multiple projects at one awards show is uncommon, but it has happened at the Golden Globes before. Over the last decade, Amy Adams, Regina King and Alicia Vikander are just some of the celebrities who have competed in dual Globes races during a single year. Among the pool of 2025 nominees, Gomez and Sebastian Stan were the only actors recognized in multiple acting categories for multiple roles.

Stan, of "Pam & Tommy" fame, was nominated in the best actor categories for musical or comedy film as well as drama. He received the nods for his lead roles in the dark comedy "A Different Man" and the controversial biopic "The Apprentice," where he portrayed a young Donald Trump.