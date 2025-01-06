Watch CBS News

Highlights from the 82nd Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser made her hosting debut at the 82nd Golden Globes, where "Emilia Perez" and "Shogun" each won four awards. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner share the night's biggest moments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.