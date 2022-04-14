Watch CBS News

Driver wounded in car-to-car shooting on 215 freeway in San Bernardino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A driver was wounded in a car-to-car shooting on the 215 freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at 8:39 p.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway near Baseline Street.

According to California Highway Patrol, the suspect fired several rounds on a BMW 325, at least one of which struck the driver.

The driver was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, CHP said.

It's unclear if the shooting was random in nature or prompted by some kind of road rage incident. The suspect vehicle was described as possibly a white Chevrolet Silverado.

There have been a spree of freeway shootings in recent days across the Southland. There were three freeway shootings in a 24-hour span April 5: one on the 710 freeway in Cudahy, a second on the 710 freeway in Paramount, and a third on the 91 freeway in Carson.

A man was killed in the Cudahy shooting. A father and his 4-year-old son were injured in the Paramount shooting, but not from gunshot wounds. A woman was struck and wounded in the Carson shooting. No arrests have been made 

