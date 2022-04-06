3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way.

The location of each of Tuesday's freeway shootings. CBSLA

"All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday night

The most recent and third shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount.

Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of their grey Mazda shot out. It's unclear if both or either of them was hit. Also in the car were two women who looked to be unharmed.

The alleged gunman in Tuesday evening's shooting, according to witnesses, was in a grey or green SUV and took off before first responders descended on the freeway.

That shooting happened just about six miles from another shooting, also on the 710 North in Cudahy, shortly after midnight. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a driver was shot and killed when someone in a black sedan opened fire.

With bullet holes visible on the car and in the windows, the victim managed to pullover and call 911, though they later died at the hospital.

The shooting suspect in the Cudahy shooting was last seen exiting at Florence Avenue.

Then, shortly after morning rush hour, at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers are unsure if road rage was behind a car-to-car shooting along the 91 Freeway in Carson.

CHP said said the shooter, again in a black sedan, fired into a black Kia with two people inside. The vehicle's passenger, a 37-year-old Torrance woman, is in the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

"I have a son, a 2-year-old. So, it's pretty scary if its road rage," commuter Guadalupe Diaz told CBSLA after the second shooting.

Officer Lizarraga encouraged drivers to get off the freeway if they experience trouble with another driver and continue your commute in another way.

Investigators also added that they are looking for any and all security or dash-cam video that could help them find the suspects behind the shootings.