One hospitalized after shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson

One person was injured during a shooting on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Carson today according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. and paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital to receive treatment, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.  

The Avalon Boulevard off-ramp from the eastbound 91 Freeway was blocked while the investigation was conducted. 

This is the second freeway shooting in Los Angeles in less than 12 hours after a driver was killed in a car-to-car shooting on the northbound 710 Freeway in Cudahy just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

