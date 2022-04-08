Woman whose 4-year-old son and husband were injured in shooting on 710 Freeway speaks out

A woman whose husband and 4-year-old son narrowly escaped gunfire in a freeway shooting said that they are lucky to be alive.

The father and son were hurt during one of the three freeway shootings that occurred in a 24-hour span on Tuesday, two on the 710 Freeway and another on the 91 Freeway.

The woman, who did not want to show her face on camera for fear of her safety, said she and her family were driving north on the 710 Freeway, near the 105 interchange at around 5:30 Tuesday when she heard the unexpected gunfire.

Photos from inside the car show just how close a bullet came to her husband and their 4-year-old, who can be seen bleeding from a graze wound on his head. Just inches away, there's a bullet hole through his car seat.

The woman's husband, while narrowly escaping gunfire, was hit by shattered glass.

Another picture shows a bullet hole that pierced the passenger head rest, where the father had been sitting. Although bloodied, he was only hit by glass.

Behind the wheel, the mother did not get hit by gunfire, but was clearly emotional when she spoke in Spanish to CBSLA.

"I looked at my son through the rearview mirror and he began to hell and cry, and i was scared and started yelling, 'They shot at us, they shot at us."

She said she didn't get a good look at the suspect and tried to flag down cars, but no one stopped. Her husband was able to call 911.

"There was no one who cut me off, honked at us or gave us a signal, no on. We were all driving normally," she said in Spanish.

As she and her family deal with the fear of getting back into a car, they are also facing mounting medical bills from their injuries, and police still have the family's only car while they continue to investigate the shooting.

"I wish I would have seen him. I would have gone after him. I don't know, so much frustration. It's horrible."

Officials with the California Highway Patrol do not believe that three separate freeway shootings on Tuesday are connected.