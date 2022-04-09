Family mourns Freddy Gomez, man killed in 710 freeway shooting Tuesday

The family of Freddy Gomez, the man fatally shot and killed while driving on the 710 Freeway on Tuesday, is left searching for answers in the aftermath of his murder.

CBSLA

California Highway Patrol investigators continue their search for answers in the string of shootings that occurred on Los Angeles County freeways Tuesday, but as of now have yet to announce a suspect.

CBS reporters spoke with the Gomez family Friday, who are pleading for anyone who might have additional information to come forward and help them in their search for justice.

Gomez, 36, was driving to his girlfriend's house after midnight Tuesday morning when several rounds were fired at his vehicle, one of which struck him in the back.

"He didn't deserve this," said Norma Gomez, Freddy's sister.

She said that he called his girlfriend just after the incident initially occurred, claiming that "they shot me."

He was also able to speak with 9-1-1 following the shooting, and authorities when they arrived on the scene. But he died an hour later.

Two gunshots hit his vehicle during the incident as well.

Authorities have little information on the shooting, other than what Gomez was able to describe as a black sedan driving away from the scene.

"There's no words," Norma continued. "We just need justice - and answers."

Gomez leaves behind his four-year-old son, who is too young to understand that his father won't be coming home again.

"He's asking for his daddy," Norma said.