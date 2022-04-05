Watch CBS News

Man shot, wounded on 710 Freeway in Cudahy

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A driver was shot and wounded on the 710 Freeway in Cudahy early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway near Firestone Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim was able to pull over at the Florence Avenue offramp, where he was met by officers.

His condition was unknown.

Video from the scene showed his car riddled with bullet holes.

The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear. No arrests have been made and there was no suspect information. 

The northbound 710 Freeway was shut down for several hours, backing up traffic, while investigators combed the freeway for evidence. It has since reopened. 

First published on April 5, 2022 / 4:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

