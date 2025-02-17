Demonstrators gather at Los Angeles City Hall for immigration policy protest

Protestors took to the streets of Los Angeles on Monday to rally against immigration policies under the current presidential administration, marking the third week of such demonstrations.

A large group could be seen flooding the steps of Los Angeles City Hall, carrying protest signs against ICE raids and advocating for immigrant rights.

Protestors gathered at Los Angeles City Hall on Monday to demonstrate against immigration policies under the current presidential administration. kcal

Since entering office, President Trump has signed a series of executive orders seeking to make changes to current U.S. immigration policy, including by attempting to have the military handle border enforcement and seeking to end birthright citizenship. During his campaign, he had promised mass deportations carried out by Immigration Customs and Enforcement, or ICE.

Protestors in Los Angeles responded, starting with the first day of a mass protest on Feb. 2, which led to an hours-long closure of the 101 Freeway.

An estimated few thousand people marched through downtown and eventually walked onto the freeway. Large-scale demonstrations continued for six consecutive days, some of the protests including students walking out of high school campuses in parts of LA.

During the Feb. 2 protest, two arrests were made, one for felony vandalism to an MTA bus and another for assault with a deadly weapon for throwing objects at officers.

A man faces felony charges for throwing books onto traffic on the 101 Freeway and vandalizing a freeway sign during the Feb. 3 demonstration.

On Feb. 7, a 17-year-old was stabbed during a protest at city hall, and shortly after a 14-year-old boy was arrested for the crime, and was booked for attempted murder.