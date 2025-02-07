Teenager stabbed at Los Angeles City Hall immigration crackdown protest

A teenage protestor was stabbed at the site of Friday's demonstration against the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration at Los Angeles City Hall.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the male protestor was stabbed around 1:30 p.m., and was transported to a hospital. He is in critical condition. Police said no arrests have been made yet.

Police cleared demonstrators from the city hall area and aerial footage showed yellow crime scene tape enclosing the area where the stabbing occurred.

Friday marks the sixth day demonstrators have turned out on the streets of Los Angeles to protest.

Protests in the area began Sunday, where up to 3,000 demonstrators caused traffic disruptions as they closed the 101 Freeway for hours. Police ultimately declared an unlawful assembly and forced the group to disperse. The freeway fully reopened by Sunday night.

On Monday's National Day of Action, demonstrators took to the streets again, moving through downtown Los Angeles. The crowd grew to about 1,000, leading police to issue a dispersal order in the early evening.

"The message is to the people, don't be scared and that we have rights as a community, as immigrants – don't be scared," said one of the protesters at an earlier gathering, Elizabeth Henriquez.

Protests continued through the week with students from schools in East Los Angeles and South Los Angeles walking out of their campuses to join the demonstrations.

Demonstrations against the Trump administration's immigration policies also broke out in other parts of Southern California, including areas of the Inland Empire and Ventura County.

This is a developing story