Protest erupts in downtown Los Angeles over surge in ICE raids, some demonstrators block 101 Freeway

A large crowd gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday in response to the recent increase in ICE raids and deportations.

The protest initially began on Olvera Street, but grew to a few thousand people who marched to City Hall before walking onto the 101 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol's Transportation Management Center reported that some protesters were blocking some lanes, though the CHP has not confirmed any closures.

The LAPD said a major gridlock is underway along Spring Street, Main Street, Los Angeles Street as well as Arcadia and the 101 Freeway, both northbound and southbound lanes.

Since his inauguration, President Trump has upheld his campaign pledge to significantly increase the number of deportations, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting raids in major cities.

Traffic delays were already reported in downtown near Crypto.com Arena, where some streets were closed for the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.