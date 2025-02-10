Man charged with throwing books onto the 101 Freeway during protest

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Monday that he wants to send a message to protestors as he announced felony charges against a 42-year-old man for throwing books onto traffic on the 101 Freeway during last week's protests.

As the Feb. 3 demonstration against the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration took place throughout the day in downtown Los Angeles, it is alleged that Martin Richard Torres went to the 101 Freeway sign, threw two books onto traffic below, and vandalized the sign.

One of the books is alleged to have hit a car, leading to the felony crime of throwing an object onto the freeway with the intent to cause great bodily injury during an immigration protest.

"Throwing objects onto a busy freeway is not an act of protest; it is a reckless and dangerous crime that could seriously injure or kill innocent people," Hochman said.

Torres, of Los Angeles, is also charged with one felony count of vandalism, for defacement with graffiti on the 101 Freeway sign.

Hochman said he wants to let protestors know that lawful demonstrations are allowed and protected, but "if you use a protest as a cover for criminal activity, know this — you will be caught, you will be prosecuted, and you will be held accountable," he said.

If convicted as charged, Torres faces seven years, and four months in prison.

When Hochman was asked if he is concerned about the "growing nature" of the protests, he said he is concerned when there is criminal activity connected to them. "To the extent that there is any level of growing conduct of criminal behavior, yes, we are extremely concerned about that."

On Friday, a 17-year-old teen was stabbed at a downtown Los Angeles demonstration, the sixth day of protests. Hochman said that incident is still under investigation.