Cities near Bobcat burn scar preparing for potential flash floods brought by Hurricane Kay

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Cities like Monrovia and Sierra Madre are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as Hurricane Kay approaches the Bobcat Fire burn scar.

"If you live up in the hills and you're talking about the fire that burned out all of the vegetation you have nothing that's holding the land in, from holding slides," said Monrovia resident Rick Brotnan. "If you live on the flat it's not that big of a deal."

Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico bringing in strong winds and heavy rain to the area. It later transformed into a tropical storm along the west coast of Central Baja California Peninsula Thursday but continued to batter those areas. 

It continues to move northward along the West Coast but isn't expected to directly hit Southern California. However, it may bring wild weather and flooding to the area. 

In 2020, the Bobcat Fire burned 116,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest and made the areas around the burn scar particularly vulnerable as the heavy rain and thunderstorms could possibly trigger mudslides and flash floods. 

The Sierra Madre Police Department said Bailey Canyon Park will be closed if the bad weather comes this way.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 9:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

