Los Angeles anti-ICE protests enter fourth day amid National Guard deployment, immigration enforcement actions

Hundreds of National Guard troops arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning after President Trump ordered their deployment following days of violent clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters. Demonstrations erupted after several immigration enforcement operations were conducted throughout Southern California on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that 31 people were arrested over the weekend following protests that overtook several blocks in downtown LA, including a stretch of the 101 Freeway. A spokesperson for the department said people arrested were booked for different crimes, including failure to disperse, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, looting and arson. The LAPD also said five officers were injured during the weekend events. Three were treated at the scene and two suffered minor injuries.

The LAPD and the LA County Sheriff's Department declared the gatherings unlawful and ordered people to go home.

This picture taken on June 8, 2025 shows a fire in the intersection of 1st Street and Spring Street near City Hall during a protest following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles. Demonstrators torched cars and scuffled with security forces in Los Angeles on June 8, as police kept protestors away from the National Guard troops President Donald Trump sent to the streets of the second biggest US city. BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, officers from the LAPD and members of the National Guard were seen wearing riot gear outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in front of a large group of protesters. SkyCal captured images of soldiers firing what appeared to be tear gas and non-lethal rounds into crowds trying to disperse them. Several buildings, street signs and public buses were vandalized with anti-ICE messages, including police patrol vehicles.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that people who "lay a hand" on law enforcement officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Protests began on Friday evening after immigration enforcement operations were conducted in the Westlake District and in downtown and South LA, which led to the arrest of dozens of unauthorized immigrants. ICE officials confirmed four federal search warrants were served at three locations.

President Trump orders National Guard to Los Angeles

On Sunday morning, about 300 National Guard troops arrived in the Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. military's Northern Command.

Three US officials say around 700 active duty Marines are on high alert and could mobilize in the coming days to support the National Guard.

Troops arrived in town after receiving orders from Mr. Trump, who said on Saturday night he'd deploy the guard in response to the protests. He posted on Truth Social criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for not being able to handle to situation. He posted again on Sunday, furthering his statements, saying Newsom and Bass should "apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots."

Newsom's office confirmed on Saturday that he spoke with Mr. Trump for about 40 minutes, although it's unclear if they spoke before or after Mr. Trump announced the deployment.

Los Angeles, CA - June 08: California National Guard stands guard as protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles at the Metropolitan Detention Center due to the immigration raids in L.A. on Sunday, June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jason Armond

On Monday, Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration. At a virtual news conference, Bonta said the lawsuit is in response to Mr. Trump's and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over their orders to "federalize the California National Guard."

"President Trump's order calling federalized National Guard troops into Los Angeles — over the objections of the Governor and local law enforcement — is unnecessary and counterproductive. It's also deeply unfair to the members of the National Guard who are hard at work every day protecting our state, preparing for and responding to emergencies, and training so that, if called, they can fight our nation's wars," Bonta said.

The attorney general added that the lawsuit argues that Mr. Trump's orders exceed the federal government's authority under the Tenth Amendment.

Immigration enforcement operations across Los Angeles

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the DEA and the FBI executed several search warrants in the Westlake District, downtown and South LA on Friday. ICE officials confirmed to CBS News that at one operation site, 44 unauthorized immigrants were arrested.

As videos spread on social media about the operations, crowds of people began gathering, trying to stop agents from putting people into federal vehicles. On Friday night, a large demonstration formed outside the Federal Building in downtown LA after protesters learned that detainees were allegedly being held inside.

A federal law enforcement official with knowledge of the operations told CBS News that ICE requested assistance from LAPD multiple times over the course of Friday night. That same official said it took local authorities more than two hours to honor that request, although a senior city official in L.A. told CBS News that it took LAPD 55 minutes to respond, not two hours.

There were also protests in Paramount and Compton on Saturday, where a vehicle was set on fire in the middle of the street.

LAUSD superintendent on ICE operations

At a news conference Monday morning, LA Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told reporters that his office remains committed to keeping students and schools safe, following an increase in immigration enforcement operations.

Carvalho explained that there are two recent incidents where federal vans were reported a few blocks of two LAUSD campuses. He said agents did not attempt to enter either school, but the district is interpreting those actions as acts of intimidation.

The superintendent also said that as graduation season is underway, there will be an increased presence of LAUSD police at school events. He said parents should not be afraid of attending school celebrations out of fear that federal agents will be present.

"I have directed our own police force to redouble their efforts and establish perimeters of safety around graduation sites and to intervene and interfere with any federal agency that may want to take action during these joyous times that we call graduation," Carvalho said.