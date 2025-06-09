Dozens arrested following ICE protests in San Francisco; 2 officers hurt, buildings vandalized

Dozens of people were arrested at immigration enforcement protests in San Francisco's Financial District Sunday evening, with police officers injured and significant property damage left behind, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that officers were monitoring a protest by several hundred people outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in the area of Sansome and Washington streets at about 7 p.m. The protesters carried signs and chanted slogans against ongoing immigration enforcement and the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, when some people in the group became violent, police said.

"Individuals in the group became violent and began to commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism and causing property damage," the statement said. "SFPD declared an unlawful assembly. While many left the scene, several individuals remained and continued engaging in illegal activity. "

Police said two officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, one of whom was taken to a hospital. The group of people that remained after the protest was broken up headed toward Market and Kearny streets. Some in the group vandalized buildings and a police car, while others splintered off and continued to vandalize property, police said.

Among the property vandalized was a Waymo robotaxi, which prompted the company to suspend in some areas of San Francisco. Waymo also suspended service in downtown Los Angeles after multiple robotaxis were set afire during ICE protests in that city.

Before the violent incidents, other protesters had urged calm. "The thing is, we have to keep sure that it's completely non-violent, it's peaceful and together, we have to move with the city," an unnamed protester told CBS San Francisco.

"If we don't stand for immigrants, we don't stand for democracy, we don't stand for society, we don't stand for freedom," another unnamed protester said.

Another protester said the presence of officers in riot gear was unsettling and escalated the tension.

"It's wild to be here in riot gear when people are protesting," said Courtney, who did not give her last name. "I think it generally escalates situations."

A group of about 200 people continued to march to the 200 block of Montgomery Street near the San Francisco Immigration Court building and refused to leave the area after being ordered to disperse, police said. Officers then began making arrests, totaling about 60 people, including juveniles. A firearm was also recovered at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The disturbance led BART to temporarily suspend service at Embarcadero Station. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said people in the group also vandalized Muni vehicles and broke windows of local businesses.

"Everyone in this country has a right to make their voice heard peacefully, and local law enforcement will always protect that right and the rights of everyone in our city to be safe. But we will never tolerate violent and destructive behavior," said Lurie in a prepared statement. "Violence directed at law enforcement or public servants is never acceptable."

Lurie also reiterated the city's support for immigrant community members.

"As I have always said, efforts to target members of our immigrant community who contribute to our city, support our economy, and raise their families here make our city less safe," said Lurie. "We will continue San Francisco's decades-long practice of prioritizing everyone's safety by supporting community organizations, investing in immigrant legal services, and continuing to build trust with local law enforcement."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he is suing the Trump administration following President Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to recent unrest over ICE operations. Mr. Trump defended the deployment as necessary to restore law and order and accused Newsom of incompetence in a social media post.

Newsom has urged Californians to "not use violence" and "stay peaceful" in their demonstrations against ICE operations.

"Don't give Donald Trump what he wants," he said in a social media post. "Speak up. Stay peaceful. Stay calm."

"Do not use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace," Newsom added.