Parts of Los Angeles begin cleaning up after protests lead to looting, vandalism and arrests

A section of downtown Los Angeles is cleaning up after protests sparked by immigration enforcement operations resulted in damage from looting, graffiti, and vandalism.

On Friday multiple immigration operations were conducted across L.A., primarily in the Westlake District, downtown and South L.A., ICE officials confirmed. A single operation at a job site Friday resulted in the arrest of 44 unauthorized immigrants, ICE told CBS News on Sunday. An additional 77 were arrested around the same time frame in the greater L.A. area.

This led to protests in downtown Los Angeles, which resulted in 42 arrests. Those arrested are facing charges ranging from assault on an officer, and attempted murder to looting and failure to disperse.

On Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna commented on the arrests, saying law enforcement is there to "bring calm back into Los Angeles."

"There were some really good people out there protesting and demonstrating, then you had people who were acting unlawfully, which meant they were attacking police officers, deputy sheriffs and causing a lot of destruction," Luna said.

Some of that destruction included damaged public infrastructure. KCAL News video from Monday morning showed a large brick street planter box obliterated, pedestrian signs toppled, and pink metal benches and chairs removed from Grand Park. Demonstrators used the benches, chairs, and other items on Sunday evening to blockade the street as police declared an unlawful assembly in downtown's Civic Center Area.

City crews cleared pink benches from Grand Park that were used as a sidewalk blockade. KCAL News

The remains of five burned-out Waymo cars lined Los Angeles Street near Union Station Monday morning after the self-driving vehicles were summoned to the area during the protest and then lit on fire. Waymo has removed its vehicles from downtown Los Angeles and is suspending service in the area where the incidents occurred, out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson for the ride-hailing service told CBS MoneyWatch.

The remains of five burned-out Waymo cars line the street following downtown Los Angeles protests. KCAL News

Three businesses along Broadway between 3rd and 7th streets were damaged by looters, two athletic footwear stores and a T-Mobile storefront. The Jordan Studio 23 and the Adidas stores both suffered shattered front door glass when the Broadway shops were burglarized. On Monday morning, police stood guard at the damaged businesses.

The Adidas Store was looted Sunday evening amid DTLA protests. KCAL News

National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles on Sunday around 4 a.m. amid the protests. Later in the evening, the Los Angeles Police Department requested mutual aid from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which sent more than 100 deputies to support LAPD and California Highway Patrol officers.

Sheriff Robert Luna requested assistance from law enforcement within and outside of Los Angeles County, and the department coordinated with the California Office of Emergency Services to deploy additional resources.

The 101 Freeway shut down Sunday evening two times due to protesters on an overpass throwing rocks, debris, and firecrackers at California Highway Patrol officers and vehicles.

Several fires were set in dumpsters and trash bins and dozens of buildings were tagged with graffiti, including the LAPD Headquarters, the U.S. Courthouse, and the old Los Angeles Times building. Footage on Sunday from the CBS News Los Angeles helicopter showed that multiple windows of the police headquarters had been shattered as well.

The LAPD went on Tactical Alert just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, and the alert was lifted Monday morning.