Hundreds gather in Los Angeles to demand release of California union leader arrested at immigration enforcement operation

Hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, calling for the release of a union leader who was arrested at an immigration enforcement operation last week.

David Huerta, President of Service Employees International Union-United Services Workers West, was arrested during the operation. In a post to X, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said that Huerta "deliberately obstructed" federal officers by blocking their vehicle during the operation.

Huerta was injured during the arrest and was treated at a local hospital before being transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown L.A.

"What happened to me is not about me; This is about something much bigger. This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that's happening. Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals," Huerta said in a statement afterwards. "We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice. This is injustice. And we all have to stand on the right side of justice."

Demonstrators rally against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and call for the release of union leader David Huerta, President of SEIU California and SEIU-USWW, who was arrested on June 6 during federal immigration operations, at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday morning, Huerta was federally charged with conspiracy to impede an officer. The felony charge carries a possible six-year federal prison sentence if convicted. He's scheduled to appear in court later Monday, though he isn't expected to be arraigned during that hearing.

Authorities told CBS News Los Angeles that Huerta was being "physical" with officers before his arrest, leading to an aggressive detainment.

During Monday's peaceful rally, SEIU 2015 President Arnulfo De La Cruz said that Huerta had a legal right to be present during the operation.

"Everyone has the right to observe immigration enforcement peacefully," he said. "That's the right that everyone has."

Luis Nolasco, a member of ACLU 39, said Huerta was unjustly arrested.

As of Monday, it's not clear if Huerta will be released from custody after his court appearance.