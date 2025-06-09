LAUSD superintendent says schools remain safe place after increase in immigration operations

After several days of immigration enforcement operations across different parts of Los Angeles, LA Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho emphasized that his office is working to keep all schools and students safe.

At a news conference Monday morning, Carvalho said that as graduation season is underway, he stated there will be an increased presence of LAUSD police at school events. He said families should not be missing the opportunity to celebrate their children's success out of fear that federal agents will be present at graduations.

"I have directed our own police force to redouble their efforts and establish perimeters of safety around graduation sites and to intervene and interfere with any federal agency that may want to take action during these joyous times that we call graduation," Carvalho said.

On Sunday afternoon, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that people who "lay a hand" on law enforcement officers will be prosecuted.

The superintendent's comments come days after federal agents executed search warrants are multiple locations, including the Westlake District, downtown and South LA. ICE confirmed to CBS News that dozens of unauthorized immigrants were arrested during those operations.

Over the weekend, hundreds of National Guard soldiers arrived in Los Angeles after being deployed by President Trump following encounters between law enforcement officers and protesters that turned violent. SkyCal flew over protests where troops could be seen firing, what appeared to be tear gas and non-lethal rounds into crowds. Public buses, patrol vehicles and businesses were vandalized during the weekend events.

Carvalho said, regardless of what is taking place in LA, all LAUSD schools remain safe places for students and parents. He said the staff have been trained on how to respond if federal agents show up on school property trying to gain access.

He also addressed two recent incidents where federal vans were reported within a few blocks of two LAUSD campuses. He explained that although agents did not attempt to enter school property and the district is interpreting those actions as acts of intimidation.

"Our schools are places of education and inspiration, not fear and intimidation," he said.

Carvalho told reporters that as the school year concludes and the LAUSD moves its summer school session on June 17, the same protections will be offered. He said the district will increase the number of locations offering summer school opportunities, it will increase transportation options for parents and continue to offer mental health resources to the entire school community.

Carvalho said the LAUSD is not only receiving support from other local entities, but he has had conversations with Mayor Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, communicating the district's needs.

In April, agents from the Department of Homeland Security were denied entry into two LAUSD elementary schools in South LA. Agents arrived at Lillian Elementary School and Russell Elementary School and told school administrators they were conducting "wellness checks" on children who arrived at the Mexico-U.S. border alone.

"These HSI officers were at these schools conducting wellness checks on children who arrived unaccompanied at the border," a DHS spokesperson said. "This had nothing to do with immigration enforcement. DHS is leading efforts to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure that they are safe and not being exploited, abused, and sex trafficked."