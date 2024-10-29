3-0 lead in the World Series, could it be the formula for a Los Angeles Dodgers sweep?

If history is any indicator, the Dodgers are poised to win their eighth World Series tonight. That's because all 24 previous teams that have taken a 3-0 World Series lead have gone on to win the Fall Classic.

The Boys in Blue continued their dominance in the Series after Monday night's 4-2 win and Tuesday when the Dodgers face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, it could result in the team's second World Series championship in five years.

Shohei Ohtani, with a partially dislocated shoulder, led off Monday's game with a four-pitch walk, Walker Buehler pitched five two-hit innings and Freddie Freeman hit his third home run of the Series. It was the fifth consecutive Series game Freeman has homered, tying a Series record.

"I've been seeing the ball very well, obviously not making mistakes. Hopefully, we can just keep it going tomorrow. We've got one more," Freeman said.

Teams with a 3-0 Series lead have won Game 4 in the World Series 21 times with the three exceptions being the Baltimore Orioles in 1970 against the Cincinnati Reds; the Yankees in 1937 against the New York Giants; and the Philadelphia Athletics in 1910 against the Chicago Cubs.

All three teams did end up with victories, going on to win the World Series in Game 5.

Dodgers players are not taking their competition lightly, admitting there is still a lot of fight ahead.

"We know they are not going to give up, it's not going to be easy, but we just come in tomorrow, with the same mentality, trying to score runs and win the game," Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández said after Monday night's win.

The Dodgers have made the playoffs for 12 consecutive seasons, 11 of those as National League West champions. They won the World Series championship in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Dodgers fans were denied a 2020 celebration parade because of COVID restrictions, so anticipation is high for a victory parade this time around.

When asked if the Dodgers will pull off a Game 4 win, Dodgers broadcaster Jose Mota said the Boys in Blue "have the Mercedes look and blue-collar attitude which is great because they know the other team is the best in the American League … and you gotta go out there and perform."

Here in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass chimed in with the hopes for a Game 4 win, and law enforcement said they are ready for celebrations.

"I'll be glued to the TV, wish I could be there. We've done so well! We want them to wrap it up as soon as possible and come home… and plan a parade," Bass said.

Authorities said law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for unruly celebrations.

The Los Angeles Police Department will activate a command post dedicated to monitoring the situation and deploying law enforcement personnel to maintain a safe environment for a peaceful celebration, the department said.

"We're going to warn, we're going to give several warnings, dispersal orders, but we're going to take action, and we're going to make arrests, we're going to impound cars that are doing donuts in intersections because that is dangerous," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tuesday. His comments come after unruly street celebrations following Monday night's win.