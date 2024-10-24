How many times have the Dodgers won the World Series? Looking at all of Los Angeles' past wins

It's no secret that the Dodgers are one of baseball's, if not all of the professional sporting world's, great all-time franchises. They're looking to add onto that legacy beginning Friday, when they face off against their longterm rivals in the New York Yankees.

As it stands, the Boys in Blue have captured seven World Series titles, most recently in the shortened-2020 season. They'll look to move into a tie for fifth-most titles all time with the San Fransisco Giants.

How many World Series have the Dodgers won?

Seven. They currently rank No. 6 amongst all MLB franchises, sitting behind a number of their most noted rivals — namely the Giants (No. 5) and the Yankees, who rank No. 1 overall with an astounding 27 titles.

Many of those, eight to be exact, came much to the disdain of Dodger fans. The two teams have faced off 11 times to date in the Fall Classic, which has often gone in New York's favor.

The last time the pair met, however, was in 1981, when the late-Tommy Lasorda led an incredible team past the Bronx Bombers, 4-2.

(Original Caption) 10/4/1955-New York, NY: Dodgers rush to the mound to embrace young southpaw Johnny Podres after he hurled the final ball in today's 2-0 victory over the Yanks. It was the deciding game of the series and gave the Brooks their first World Series victory. Identified from Left to Right: Don Zimmer, Unidentified, Jackie Robinson, Don Newcombe, Roy Campanella, (39) with arms around Podres; Jim Gilliam (19), Gil Hodges, (14) Peewee Reese (Right). Facing the camera in center Don ? who played third base. Bettmann

Manager Dave Roberts, complemented nicely by a team of literal world famous super stars, will hope to keep that trend going, and add another title for Tinseltown. Their past wins include:

1955: Dodgers (4) vs. Yankees (3) - After more than six decades as a professional team, the Dodgers finally secured their first title with in a thrilling seven-game series over their crosstown rivals in the Yankees. Pitcher Johnny Podres was named MVP in a series that saw a lengthy list of all-timers like Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson, Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle. It was also Vin Scully's fifth season calling games for the Dodgers.

1959: Dodgers (4) vs. White Sox (2) - A year after their move across the United States, the Dodgers hosted the first ever West Coast World Series, in which they topped the Chicago White Sox four games to two. Starting pitcher Larry Sherry earned MVP honors on a team that still featured the likes of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale. Notable Chicago players included Luis Aparicio and Early Wynn. It was also their fist appearance in the Fall Classic since the infamous Black Sox Scandal in 1919.

1963: Dodgers (4) vs. Yankees (0) - In true Hollywood fashion, the Dodgers swept their bitter (now cross country) rivals in the Yankees in four straight games. They were led by MVP Koufax — who hurled two complete games and struck out 23 batters, topping New York in the first ever professional sporting championship that slated teams from New York and Los Angeles against each other.

1965: Dodgers (4) vs. Twins (2) - For the final time in legendary Manager Walt Alston's career, the Dodgers would take home a championship, this time over the Minnesota Twins, who lost four straight after taking the series' first two games. Koufax again won MVP, after tossing two shutouts in three games started. It was the Dodgers second title in three years and Alston's fourth as manager before he retired in 1976.

1981: Dodgers (4) vs. Yankees (2) - The last time the Dodgers and Yanks faced off in the World Series was also the last time that a team from LA met up with a team from NY in a professional championship until the 2024 series was decided on Sunday. It was the first title of manager Tommy Lasorda's career, as he led a team that had no Hall of Famers (other than himself) past a New York lineup that featured Reggie Jackson and Dave Winfield. One unique note about this series saw MLB name three co-MVPS, awarded to the Dodgers' Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager. Legendary starting pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who that season put together a Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award campaign, went all nine innings in Game 3 to earn the victory. He died on Oct. 23

1988: Dodgers (4) vs. Athletics (1) - The most famous World Series victory in Dodger history, thanks in large part to Kirk Gibson's iconic walk-off home run in Game 1, saw the Boys in Blue storm past the powerhouse Oakland Athletics in five games. Beloved Dodger Orel Hershisher would go on two win two games in the series, topping an A's lineup that featured sluggers like José Canseco and Mark McGwire. This would mark the first time that the Dodgers and Lakers won titles in the same season, which would happen again until...

2020: Dodgers (4) vs. Rays (2) - Despite being conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a season where teams played just 60 games, the Dodgers ended a lengthy title drought in 2020, which was the first ever World Series to be played at a neutral site. The six-game series, in which the Boys in Blue topped the moneyball Tampa Bay Rays, featured electric play from both sides. The Dodgers were the first team in a decade to feature a starting rotation made entirely out of homegrown talent, which featured Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, and Walker Buehler. It was the first season of Mookie Betts' Dodger career, who was a part of the 2018 Red Sox team that won the World Series in front of the Dodger Stadium faithful.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Kirk Gibson #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as he trots around the bases after hitting a game winning pitch-hit solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of game one against the Oakland Athletics during the 1988 World Series, October 15, 1988 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won the series 4-1. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

How many times have the Dodgers made the World Series?

They've clawed their way to the Fall Classic 21 different times, nine of which came when they were located in Brooklyn and the other 11 after their move to LA in 1958. Since becoming an official competition to determine baseball's best team in 1903, the Dodgers have claimed 25 National League Pennants — 12 in Brooklyn and 13 in Los Angeles.

Despite winning pennants in 1890, 1899 and 1900 as the Brooklyn Bridegrooms and the Brooklyn Superbas, they didn't officially claim the modernNational League title until 1916. Here's a look at how the Boys in Blue fared in all the rest of their World Series appearances:

1916: Red Sox (4) vs. Brooklyn Robins (1) - Notable as one of Babe Ruth's three titles with the Red Sox before the famous trade that landed him in New York and spurred decades of greatness for The Pinstripes.

1920: Cleveland Indians (5) vs. Robins (2) - Cleveland turned the first triple play and hit the first grand slam in World Series history in Game 5 of the seven-game series.

1941: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (1) - The first ever matchup between the two rivals and what started a string of one-sided success for the team from the Bronx. An astounding list of Hall of Famers includes Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Phil Rizzuto, Pee Wee Reese and Joe Medwick.

1947: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (3) - Marked the first time that a racially integrated team partook in the Fall Classic, the same season that Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier. It was also the first-ever televised World Series.

1949: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (1) - Touted the first World Series game to be held under artificial lights. A stellar Dodgers team that featured Robinson, Don Newcombe, Gil Hodges, Campanella and Duke Snider was not enough for the Yankee greats that had mainstays in Rizzuto, DiMaggio, Berra and Johnny Mize.

1952: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (3) - Mickey Mantle slugged his first of an outstanding 18 career World Series home runs in Game 6. Was the fourth of five consecutive titles the Yankees would win. Despite leading the league in runs scored that season, Brooklyn was outscored 26-20 in the series.

1953: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (2) - The 50th World Series and fifth-straight win for the team from the Bronx.

1956: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (3) - Once again the season's finale came down to the bitter rivals, once again ending in the Yankees favor. Don Larsen hurled the game's first-ever postseason perfect game in Game 5. The series ended with a Jackie Robinson strikeout, which wound up being the final at-bat in his storied career.

1966: Baltimore Orioles (4) vs. Dodgers (0) - Baltimore swept the series for their first ever World Series, using a roster that had greats like Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson and Jim Palmer. The Dodgers failed to score a run in the final three games of the series. It also signaled the end of what was a lengthy string of postseason appearances, which lasted until...

1974: Athletics (4) vs. Dodgers (1) - The first time that two California teams made the Fall Classic. The Dodgers were outdone by a stellar pitching staff that had legends like Catfish Hunter, Rollie Fingers and Vida Blue.

1977: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (2) - The series that earned Reggie Jackson the nickname "Mr. October," as he slugged five homers, including three in the definitive Game 6.

1978: Yankees (4) vs. Dodgers (2) - A rematch of the previous year's series that ended with an identical result. Despite jumping to a 2-0 series lead, the Dodgers lost four straight.

2017: Houston Astros (4) vs. Dodgers (3) - Far and away the most infamous World Series loss in Dodgers, if not baseball, history. What was at the time an instant classic, going seven games in an intense back-and-forth contest, wound up being marred by one of the league's worst sign stealing scandals by the Astros. Ironically, Houston set records for total homers in a series and in a single game.

2018: Boston Red Sox (4) vs. Dodgers (1) - A rematch of the Dodgers first ever World Series appearance, nearly 100 years down the road. For the second straight year the Dodger faithful were forced to watch another team celebrate on their turf as the Red Sox effectively cruised past the Dodgers in five games. The series is notable for an 18-inning Game 3, the longest in World Series history. It was also somewhat of a precursor to a destiny-changing trade that saw Mookie Betts end up with Los Angeles two years later. Now, a fan least-favorite, Manny Machado struck out to end the series before signing a multi-year deal with the rival San Diego Padres.