Freeman homers again and Buehler hurls five shutout innings as Dodgers take 3-0 lead over Yankees in World Series

Freddie Freeman cannot be stopped. The star first baseman homered in his third straight game to lead the Dodgers to a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series, leaving them with just one more win to take home a title.

After Shohei Ohtani led the game off with a walk, Freeman ripped a 1-2 pitch over the right field wall, giving the Dodgers an immediate lead in Game 3.

They tacked on two more runs, one in the third and the other in the sixth, to add some insurance as starter Walker Buehler hurled five shutout innings to secure the victory. The RBIs came courtesy of singles from Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández.

Yankee starter Clarke Schmidt lasted just 2 and two-thirds innings before getting knocked out of the game. He finished allowed three runs and walked four batters.

Star outfielder and inevitable American League MVP Aaron Judge continued his postseason struggles, going 0-for-3 with one strikeout. So far this postseason, he's hitting .140 with 20 strikeouts. After finishing the regular season with 58 homers, he has just two long balls and six RBIs.

After eight and two-thirds shutout innings, Dodgers reliever Michael Kopech allowed a two-run home run off the bat of former-Dodger Alex Verdugo, cutting their lead in half.

Los Angeles was still able to hang on for the 4-2 victory and will look for the series sweep, which would be their second ever against their once upon a time crosstown rivals.

Game 4 will again take place at Yankee Stadium, beginning at 5:08 p.m. PST. on Tuesday.

