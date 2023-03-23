Today's Links

Watch CBS News

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Want more information about guests and events you saw on "The Morning Wrap"? You've found the right place!

 

March 20th

Jenna Barnett - The Millennial Mom
Jenna talked about Spring Break "staycations"
Click here for more info

By Bj Dahl
 

March 21st

LA Animal Services Adoption Event
The Helpful Honda people and LA Animal Services were here to talk about their upcoming adoption event
Click here for more info

By Bj Dahl
 

March 22nd

Pet Poison Prevention Week
Dr. Ruth MacPete was here to talk about how to keep your pets safe
Click here for more info

By Bj Dahl
 

March 23rd

National Puppy Day
Canine Companions was here to talk about their program and tell people how they can help!
Click here for more info

By Bj Dahl
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

