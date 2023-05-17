Watch CBS News

The infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON Food Fest 2023

Editorial lead at Infatuation LA Brant Cox joins us to talk about EEEEEATSCON taking place in Santa Monica this weekend, where over 20 restaurants will be participating in the festival that will keep your tummy filled.
