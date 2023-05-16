Watch CBS News

California Strawberry Festival returns

After a 3-year hiatus, the California Strawberry Festival is back! Denise Kato, executive board member for the festival, joins us to talk about all the fun things you can do at the Strawberry festival in Ventura this weekend.
