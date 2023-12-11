TikTok gift guide 2023: The most viral Christmas gifts of the year

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For some products, all it takes is a viral TikTok video to create a sensation, especially if the product happens to be a weird kitchen gadget or quirky beauty find. The CBS Essentials shopping team has compiled the biggest hits of 2023 to help you find the perfect gift for the TikTok-obsessed teen, the home chef who loves to experiment with new cooking gadgets, or the beauty-enthusiast mom or wife in your life.

Keep reading to shop our favorite viral TikTok products to gift in 2023.

Best TikTok viral products to gift for Christmas in 2023

Shop TikTok-approved kitchen appliances, beauty products, travel essentials and more.

For the beauty-obsessed: Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum (45% off)

Snail mucin may sound like an odd gift, but it's a big hit with teens on TikTok. This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Social media users have been sharing their results after using the product. One TikToker even shared that after just one week of using the serum, her skin was so clear that she no longer felt the need to wear foundation. Even dermatologists have taken to TikTok to discuss the benefits of snail mucin, and share their tips and tricks for getting the most out of the viral serum.

TikToker's hydration must-have: Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders -- despite their large size -- and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among TikTok users-- so much so that the most popular colors frequently sell out.

The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

The price isn't cheap, but then again, nothing that goes viral usually is.

For the person with a sweet tooth: Ninja Creami ice cream maker (save $30)

TikTokers are whipping up all kinds of delicious frozen treats with the Ninja Creami ice cream maker. From healthy protein ice creamto fruity sorbets and unique cereal-inspired concoctions, social media users are making all sorts of fun flavors to enjoy. If you want to hop on the trend, grab a Ninja Creami while it's on sale.

The viral ice cream maker can be used to make ice cream, smoothies, gelato, sorbets and milkshakes. You can also add your favorite mix-ins for personalized ice cream flavors.

"One of the best things about this ice cream maker is that it is very easy to use," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It comes with a simple and intuitive control panel that allows me to adjust the settings and create my desired frozen treats in just minutes.

"I love how I can add mix-ins, like chocolate chips or fruit, to create a unique and personalized dessert."

For the coziest person in your life: Ugg Ultra Mini boots

These cozy boots are a fall and winter staple for TikTokers of all ages, providing plenty of warmth on chilly days with their fur lining.

Last winter, Uggs were brought back into style by teens on TikTok, and the ultra mini style was the most sought-after version. These Uggs were incredibly hard to find during the holidays after topping the wishlist of teens and adults everywhere, and they're selling out quickly this year as well.

Check below to see which colors are still available.

See what's in stock at Nordstrom

See what's in stock at Ugg

For the fragrance enthusiast: Sol de Janeiro Passport to Perfume Paradise gift set



Another viral TikTok favorite is Sol de Janeiro fragrances. Several of the brand's scents are popular among TikTok users of all ages. This set provides a great way for recipients to try out the most popular scents and find their favorite.

The set includes three travel-size body sprays: Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 (with notes of pistachio, almond, jasmine petals and vanilla), Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor (with notes of dragonfruit, lychee essence, ocean air, hibiscus and sheer vanilla) and Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright (with notes of plum, jasmine, vanilla woods and warm musk).

Our readers' favorite viral hair product: Dyson Airwrap multi-styler ($100 off)

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the ultimate hair tool, according to TikTok users. It's got a bunch of versatile attachments designed to help you create all sorts of hairstyles. It's a great Christmas gift option for the beauty and haircare fan in your life, no matter if they have short or long locks.

"It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to," says one Amazon reviewer. "It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls."

The top-rated Dyson AirWrap rarely goes on sale, even during peak sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. However, right now, you can get the popular styling tool at Dyson at a deep discount before the holidays. Regularly $600, you can get it for $500 at Dyson now.

For the KitchenTok-obsessed: Balmuda The Toaster steam oven

Few products have set Kitchen-Tok -- that's TikTok shorthand for kitchen TikTok -- on fire quite like like Emily Mariko. The Bay Area influencer's cooking videos have been going viral since 2021. Mariko also happens to have her finger on the pulse of the hottest kitchen gadget trends. Her followers took notice when she added a Balmuda toaster to her food prep rotation this year.

The 4.5-star rated kitchen gadget uses steam technology to toast bread. The steaming method is meant to perfectly toast your bread, without sacrificing the bread's inner moisture and flavor. It features four bread modes, including sandwich, artisan, pizza and pastry. The device can also be used as a mini oven that reaches up to 450 degrees.

For the stylish pet: Lululemon City Adventurer nano backpack



Who can resist videos of adorable dogs wearing tiny backpacks? The Lululemon City Adventurer nano backpack is the perfect TikTok-approved accessory for the stylish pup in your life (and it makes a great gift for dog owners, too!).

The small bag can be clipped to your dog's harness to let them carry their own stash of treats, a tennis ball or some extra baggies. The bag is water-repellant and made with a sturdy nylon material.

"Awesome for dogs!" exclaimed one reviewer. "I gave this as a gift to a friend who takes her dogs to the beach and parks. [It's the] perfect size and comfortable for the dogs to wear on their back attached to their harness."

The nap upgrade you didn't know you needed: Plufl, the dog bed for people

It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl.

According to the brand, the Plufl is designed to cradle away anxiety and calm your nervous system. It's made with orthopedic gel-infused memory foam and features 360 degrees of supportive plush pillow bolsters. The vegan fur exterior is machine washable, and the bed is completely free of mercury, lead, formaldehyde and phthalates.

The brand appeared on Shark Tank in 2022 and then blew up on TikTok with videos showing the cozy human-sized dog bed.

For the frequent traveler: Touchland travel kit

These trendy hand sanitizer sprays have taken TikTok by storm thanks to cute package design and lovely scent options. Instead of sanitizing your hands with a glob of sticky sanitizer, simply spray on this sanitizing mist to eliminate germs and hydrate your hands.

This travel kit is a great gift for frequent travelers or theme park enthusiasts who need a convenient and luxurious hand sanitizer option for their next trip. You can customize the set by choosing the scent option that you think the recipient would most enjoy and then pairing it with a travel pouch in their favorite color.

Choose from fresh scents like beach coco, rainwater, pure lavender, citrus grove and more.

