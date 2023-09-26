Sam's Club memberships are less than half price this Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.

Getty Images

We've found a deal on a warehouse membership you don't want to miss this Black Friday: Bulk retailer Sam's Club is offering memberships for 60% off right now.

You can now join the bulk retailer for just $20 and gain access to exclusive Sam's Club deals on everything you need for Thanksgiving, plus discounts on gas, exclusive Sam's Club food and sales events. Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal, and you'll need to be a new member.

Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $20 this Black Friday

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances. There are even holiday deals on Thanksgiving essentials, Black Friday deals and Christmas gift deals.

You can even get discounted gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket.

Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations.



Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Join Sam's Club Plus for $60 this Black Friday

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $50 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

This is the best price on Sam's Club Plus memberships we've seen all year, so if you're been considering joining, Black Friday 2023 is the time to do so.

Best Sam's Club gift card deals

We've selected our favorite "free money" Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. While you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club right now as well, including this month's instant savings book deals and ongoing clearance deals.

Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals



Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast.

Sam's Club video game gift card deals

These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals.

Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals

Want to see movies in the theater this holiday season? Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

Related content from CBS Essentials:

