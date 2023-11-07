Sam's Club just launched a luxurious fine jewelry Advent calendar

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sam's Club

While there are plenty of great Advent calendars available to shop right now, the latest release from Sam's Club is one of the most dazzling options we've seen this year. The warehouse retailer just dropped a special Advent calendar featuring exquisite gold jewelry pieces, making it a great choice for any jewelry enthusiast.

Right now, you can become a Sam's Cub member for just $20 and gain access to this special Advent calendar along with deals on everything you need for Thanksgiving and the holidays, discounts on gas and more. Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal, and you'll need to be a new member.

Sam's Club fine jewelry Advent calendar

Sam's Club

If you're looking to really wow the special someone in your life and willing to splurge this holiday season, then Sam's club has the Advent calendar for you.

Each day, your loved one can open up a new piece of jewelry including earrings, necklaces and more. These fashionable pieces are made with premium-quality materials including 14K gold.

This Advent calendar comes in two versions: a 12-day calendar ($1,933) and a 25-day calendar ($3,799). You'll need to be a Sam's Club member to purchase it.

Not a Sam's Club member? The retailer has a must-see $20 membership deal going on right now, ahead of Black Friday.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

It includes fine jewelry pieces made with 14-karat gold.

It's an unexpectedly luxurious Advent calendar option for those looking for a truly impressive gift for the holidays.

