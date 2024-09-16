Officials give new details on apparent Trump assassination attempt Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in what officials are calling an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, is facing two federal gun charges after U.S. Secret Service agents allegedly saw the muzzle of his automatic rifle poking out from the shrubbery along Trump's golf course in Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI called the threat against Trump "extremely serious," but the bureau says it has no information Routh was working with anyone else. Robert Costa has details.