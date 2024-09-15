What's known about Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in possible Trump assassination attempt

Suspect who had rifle near Trump in custody after Secret Service opens fire

A picture is emerging of the suspect who officials say pointed a high-powered rifle at former president Donald Trump on a Florida golf course Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and was 300-500 yards away from Trump when members of the former president's Secret Service detail spotted him, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. The suspect was a few holes ahead of where the president was golfing at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, officials said.

Members of the Secret Service detail opened fire at Routh, according to law enforcement officials. It's not clear if he fired any shots. Bradshaw said a witness saw a man jumping out of the bushes and fleeing in a black Nissan. The car was pulled over and the driver detained and identified as the suspect. Law enforcement found the rifle, a scope, two backpacks with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera in the bushes at the scene.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are investigating the incident, which the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump."

As the investigation continues, here's what we know about the suspect:

Photos that show an AK-47 rifle, a backpack and a Go-Pro camera on a fence outside Trump International Golf Club taken after an apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, are displayed during a news conference at the Palm Beach County Main Library, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Stephany Matat / AP

A decades-long criminal history

His most recent address is listed in Hawaii, but he spent most of his life in North Carolina, according to property records. Routh owned Camp Box Honolulu, a shed-building company, according to his LinkedIn profile. The account also says that he studied at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and graduated in 1998.

Records show Routh's issues with the law go back to the 1990s and include lesser charges of writing bad checks. But in 2002 he was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, a felony, according to North Carolina Department of Corrections records. In another incident, he was charged with misdemeanors, including a hit-and-run offense, resisting arrest, and a concealed weapons violation, the records show.

Suspect criticized Trump online

Routh voted Democratic in the 2024 primary election in North Carolina, and he voted in person, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. He appears to be registered as an unaffiliated voter.

His X account, which has now been suspended, included a number of posts about Trump.

"@realDonaldTrump While you were my choice in 2106, I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving," he wrote in a June 2020 post. "I will be glad when you gone."

He also referenced the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump in multiple posts, suggesting that President Biden and Vice President Harris should visit the injured and attend the funeral of the Pennsylvania rally-goer who was killed.

A Facebook account under Routh's name was no longer online on Sunday evening.

Ukraine supporter

Routh was passionate about fighting for Ukraine, even traveling overseas to fight in the country's war against Russia in 2022.

"I am coming to Ukraine from Hawaii to fight for your kids and families and democracy.. I will come and die for you," he wrote on X.

In one post on LinkedIn, he shared a photo of himself in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

A CBS News review of Routh's social media shows his pro-Ukraine views seeped into his public statements as well. He urged people, even those who didn't have military skills, to take up arms for Ukraine. He was interviewed by several news organizations, including The New York Times and Semafor in 2023, and Newsweek Romania in 2022. He was quoted about his efforts to recruit volunteer fighters to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, though it wasn't clear whether he had succeeded.

"This is about good versus evil," he told Newsweek Romania.

