Ukraine accuses Russia of "nuclear terror" over power plant fire on day 9 of Vladimir Putin's invasion
The war in Ukraine took a perilous turn on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces were accused of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant before taking control of the facility. Ukraine's nuclear energy agency said a fire sparked by Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, about 400 miles southeast of Kyiv, was extinguished and the plant was secure, with no radiation leaks detected. Russia blamed Ukraine for the fire, calling it a "monstrous provocation."
But Putin's brutal invasion entered its ninth day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing him of "nuclear terror," saying no country had ever deliberately "shot at nuclear blocks except for Russia."
In a video address broadcast Thursday night, Putin claimed his "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of what he labels a "neo-Nazi" regime was going according to plan. But with his ground forces making slow progress toward the capital this week and pressure from unprecedented international sanctions mounting fast, Russia's military has relied increasingly on heavy artillery in a bid to pummel Ukrainians into submission. They're putting up a fierce resistance.
Moscow insists it's only hitting military targets, but with residential apartment buildings destroyed and schools and hospitals struck in several cities, the U.N. says at least 249 civilians have been killed and acknowledged the true toll is likely "considerably higher." Ukrainian officials put it at over 2,000. The U.N. says the onslaught has already driven more than 2 million people from their homes.
Russian troops have surrounded at least five cities in the south and east, and U.S. officials say they could encircle the capital, Kyiv, within a few days. But reluctant to risk direct military engagement with Russian forces, the West has shown no inclination to grant mounting requests for a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine. So there's little reason to hope the daily artillery barrage, mass human exodus or the casualty tolls are likely to ease anytime soon.
India says student injured in Ukraine fighting after another killed by Russian shelling
An Indian student has been injured in the fighting in Ukraine, an Indian government minister said Friday.
"We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. This is happening in the fighting," retired General V.K. Singh, the former Indian Army chief who is now a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, told Indian news agency ANI at Poland's Rzeszow airport.
The incident came after an Indian student was killed in Russia's shelling of the city of Kharkiv on Tuesday. There were about 20,000 Indians in Ukraine when Russia launched its invasion nine days ago. Thousands have managed to flee, but about 1,700 are still waiting for evacuation, according to the Indian government.
Pressure is mounting on India to condemn its decades-old ally Russia for the attack on Ukraine. India has abstained in two United Nations votes on Resolutions condemning Russia's invasion, and Modi's government has not spoken out against the attack in clear terms, though it has called for an end to violence.
Modi's government is walking a tightrope, trying to balance relations between two of its biggest strategic allies — Russia and the U.S. — knowing that if it continues dealing with Moscow it could come under Western sanctions.
IAEA chief says situation at nuke plant "extremely tense and challenging" after "projectile" strike
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Friday that Ukraine's nuclear authorities had told the global nuclear watchdog the "situation continues to be extremely tense and challenging" at Europe's largest nuclear power plant hours after it was seized by Russian forces.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters the agency had permanent contacts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine where, "overnight a projectile hit" a building that was not part of one of the plant's reactors.
He didn't confirm Ukrainian claims that Russian forces had shelled the facility, sparking a fire that took hours to extinguish, or Russian claims that Ukrainian "saboteurs" had caused the blaze.
The "localized fire" was put out and "all the safety systems of the six reactors at the plant were not affected," Grossi said. "There has been no release of radioactive material. Importantly, the radiation monitoring systems are fully functional as well."
"However, the [Ukrainian] operator and regulator have been telling us the situation continues to be extremely tense and challenging because of the circumstances," Grossi added. Russian forces now control the facility but Ukrainian staff continue to run it.
He said only one of the plant's reactors was still operating, at around 60% of its capacity, while one was already offline for maintenance, two were in "safety controlled shutdown," and two others were "being held in reserve" while operating "in low power mode."
The IAEA chief said Ukrainian authorities had reported two people injured, both of them described as "security personnel."
Blinken says NATO seeks "no conflict, but if conflict comes to us, we are ready for it"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that NATO would defend all of its allies against any Russian attack, stressing that "we seek no conflict, but if conflict comes to us, we are ready for it and we will defend every inch of NATO territory."
The Reuters news agency said Blinken made the remarks as he arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at its headquarters in Brussels.
He condemned what he said were deliberate Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine and noted the overnight "reports about the attack against a nuclear power plant."
"This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging in good faith in diplomatic efforts," Blinken said.
Russia's Vladimir Putin has said his goal is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, which most take to mean the forceful toppling of its Western-backed government. But the presence of almost 200,000 Russian troops and heavy artillery in the region, along with Putin's increasingly nationalist rhetoric and unpredictability, have fueled concern in NATO member states like Estonia and Latvia, which sit on Russia's border, that he could try to push his gains beyond Ukraine's borders.
Russian shelling of surrounded northeastern city of Chernihiv killed almost 50 on Thursday, officials say
The Reuters news agency quoted authorities in Ukraine's Chernihiv region as saying that 47 people were killed in Russian airstrikes Thursday on Chernihiv city.
Chernihiv, in the northeast of Ukraine, close to both the Russian and Belarusian borders, is one of five cities that Britain's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday had been completely surrounded by Russian forces. It is among the cities hit hardest in recent days by Russian artillery.
Russians take control of Ukrainian nuclear power plant after fire extinguished
The fire in a training building at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been extinguished, Ukrainian emergency services said early Friday. Then Russian forces seized the plant, according to the Kremlin and officials in Ukraine.
Both sides later said the plant was operating normally. Ukrainian officials blamed the blaze on Russian shelling. Moscow blamed Ukrainian saboteurs, however, and called the fire a "monstrous provocation."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after, he said, invading Russian forces deliberately attacked the plant.
Ukrainian emergency services initially said Russian troops were preventing them from reaching the flames, but later said the Russian military had eventually allowed fire services to access the site.
"The fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims," the emergency services said in a statement on Facebook at 6:20 a.m. local time (11:20 p.m. Thursday EST).
In a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.'s global nuclear watchdog agency, Ukraine's regulatory authorities said essential equipment at the plant wasn't affected and there was no change in radiation levels.
- CBS/AFP
International Atomic Energy Agency moves emergency center to 24/7 response mode over power plant fire
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it moved its Incident and Emergency Center to a 24/7 response mode after the fire at the plant.
In a statement, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Ukraine told the agency earlier Thursday that Russian tanks and infantry "broke through the block-post" to the town of Enerhodar, which is a few kilometers away from the plant, CBS News' Pamela Falk reported.
"The battle is going on in the town of Enerhodar and on the road to the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant) site," Ukraine said at the time, according to the statement.
Grossi called for an end to the fighting near the plant, and said the IAEA is working with Ukraine to help keep the plant safe.
U.K. PM Boris Johnson to seek emergency U.N. Security Council meeting "in the coming hours"
U.K. officials said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky about the nuclear power plant incident overnight on Thursday, and they said Johnson would seek an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting "in the coming hours."
The statement added that "both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial."