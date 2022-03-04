Ukraine's Paralympic team held their fists up during the opening ceremony in Beijing. Getting there was a "miracle," the team's committee president said.

The Ukrainian Paralympic team made their triumphant appearance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Paralympics on Friday, as Russia continues its deadly invasion of their home country. Ukrainian Paralympic Committee President Valeriy Sushkevych said it was a "miracle" they were even there, according to Reuters.

Five-time Paralympic medalist Maksym Yarovyi was Ukraine's flag bearer and he led the rest of the 20-person delegation into the Beijing National Stadium to mark the first the day of the Paralympics. Many of the team members – draped in their signature yellow and blue colors – walked out with fists up.

Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. Andy Wong / AP

On Thursday, Sushkevych recounted the perilous journey many had taken to make it to the Paralympics, which banned Russian athletes from participating. The Ukrainian official said not coming to the Games would have been "taking the easy option."

"Our presence at the Paralympics is not merely a presence, this is a sign that Ukraine is and will remain a country," he said, Reuters reported.

Sushkevych said he had to sleep on the floor of the bus for two days while other members of the delegation had to escape missiles to get out of Ukraine. It took four days to get Beijing, he said.

"It's a miracle that we're here... A part of our team was already abroad. A part of our team was in Ukraine. All the necessary equipment was in Ukraine... We had to unite all those parts," Sushkevych said.

He also said he wasn't sure if they would return to their homeland after the Games.

"I don't know... going back home is not simple," Sushkevych said. "I hope the international community takes a real step during the Paralympics to stop this war."

Members of Team Ukraine enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. Getty Images