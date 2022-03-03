Watch CBS News

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian oligarchs

President Biden announced the U.S. will freeze and seize the assets of eight Russian elites and their families. The nation is also banning 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members from traveling to the U.S. Nancy Cordes takes a closer look.
