Zelensky says Ukraine is unbroken after a 7th night of Russian strikes
Ex-cop found not guilty of all charges in raid that killed Breonna Taylor
U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack
Meet the American teen tracking Russian oligarchs' jets
Satellite image spots yacht linked to Putin out of reach of sanctions
January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle
Family Dollar's rat infestation included gnawed food, dead rats
Asking price for typical U.S. home nears $400,000, a record high
Supreme Court rules against Guantanamo detainee seeking torture info
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian oligarchs
President Biden announced the U.S. will freeze and seize the assets of eight Russian elites and their families. The nation is also banning 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members from traveling to the U.S. Nancy Cordes takes a closer look.
