Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely "bleed over" into other countries, former National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster says

As the world continues to see images coming out from war torn Ukraine, former U.S. National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster told "CBS Mornings" it is very likely that the turmoil could spread to other countries

"Wars like this just don't stay within boundaries, within borders. It's going to bleed over," he said. "We have to not assume that this catastrophe that we are seeing is going to remain contained within Ukraine or even really in the proxy region or Europe."

McMaster said that the U.S. needs to do everything right now that doesn't risk direct confrontation with Russia.

"How is it that we have not sanctioned the hydrocarbon sector? 59% of Russia's exports are oil and gas. And of course, we don't want to do that because there are those in Europe afraid of disrupting the economy. Well, I mean, there's going to be a lot more disrupted than energy supplies if we don't do everything we can at this moment," McMaster said.

The general added that delivering aid and supplies to Ukraine will become extra important in the coming days.

"I think the next week is going to be really vital. This is when Ukrainians could start running out of basic supplies. You know, pharmaceuticals and food. We also need to support them with more and more defensive capabilities so they can sustain their defensive efforts against the Russians," McMaster said.

McMaster said that a change in Russia is needed but it is up to the Russian people to do make a change.

"A change in the nature of that government is what we need. How that happens will be up to the Russian people. But I hope that the Russian people are concluding that the future is pretty bleak under Putin. This is somebody who has really victimized his own people," he said.