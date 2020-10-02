President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for COVID-19get the free app
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning. The announcement comes just a month before Election Day, sending shockwaves across the country and around the world.
Mr. Trump said he and the first lady would begin quarantining immediately. "We will get through this TOGETHER!" he tweeted.
The first lady said she and the president were "feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements."
The White House physician issued a memo confirming the positive tests, and said the president and first lady were doing well and planned to remain at home.
"Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," wrote Sean Conley, physician to the president.
Mr. Trump is 74 years old and has at least one underlying condition, placing him at a higher risk for complications, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance, but he was said to be feeling well.
Fin Gomez, Tucker Reals and Caroline Linton contributed to this report.
World leaders react to Trump's diagnosis
As world leaders and diplomats at the United Nations wake up to the overnight news that President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19, waves of shock and sympathy are pouring in, putting arguments and politics aside. One of the first responses that came in was from the director general of the World Health Organization, the U.N.'s premier healthy agency dealing with the pandemic.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted "best wishes" for a full and speedy recovery.
"Get well soon" messages are being sent through Telegram and Twitter to the White House Friday morning.
The Kremlin says Russian president Vladimir Putin sent Mr. Trump a Telegram: "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also tweeted, saying: "Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery."
A U.N. spokesperson told reporters Friday morning that "the Secretary-General sends his best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a quick and complete recovery."
Pence press secretary says vice president and second lady tested negative
Devin O'Malley, the vice president's press secretary, said in a tweet Friday morning that Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus.
"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," O'Malley wrote.
Global shares and U.S. stock futures fall
Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials dropped nearly 2% but were trading 1.2% lower several hours later. Oil prices tumbled about 3%.
Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays.
The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading Friday following an all day outage due to a technical failure.
Trump is "in good spirits," official says
A senior White House official told CBS News that Mr. Trump was "in good spirits," and noted that catching a COVID-19 infection "early helps to mitigate the situation."
The official said it was "beneficial" that there have not been many people around the president, for contract tracing purposes.
However, Mr. Trump met supporters in person earlier on Thursday at a fundraising event, and held a rally with supporters in Minnesota on Wednesday night. On Tuesday he was in Cleveland, Ohio, for the first presidential debate.
When asked if there were others quarantining at the White House after the president and first lady's positive tests, a senior White House official told CBS News that "contact tracing has been done and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made."
Pence: "Karen and I send our love and prayers"
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about an hour after Mr. Trump's announcement, saying that he and second lady Karen Pence "send their love and prayers" to the president and first lady.
"We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania," Pence wrote.
Pence is set to appear in the first vice presidential debate on October 7.
Statement from the president's physician
The following is a statement from Sean Conley, physician to the president:
"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump."
"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."
"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."
Positive diagnosis comes two weeks before next scheduled debate
The positive diagnosis could not come at a worse time for Mr. Trump politically, only a month from the election and two weeks from the next scheduled presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.
CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported that administration officials had expressed surprise for weeks that the virus hadn't been detected among White House officials, given Mr. Trump's own unenthusiastic embrace of measures recommended by senior health officials.
The president has often flouting his own administration's guidelines on social distancing, mask-wearing and not gathering in large groups.
Jiang said that while there was a "blip in time" when masks were mandated for White House staff if they were up and moving around the building, those measures have since "faded away."
That's of particular concern, Jiang noted, given that the list of people who have come into close personal contact with the president and first lady in recent days "is long, and it is filled with some of the most important people in the Trump administration."
All except one of Trump's event canceled
The president was scheduled to campaign in Florida on Friday and then across the western United States next week, but all of his events have been canceled except one — he was still expected to host a phone call on COVID-19 support for vulnerable seniors on Friday.
The phone call is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. and is closed to the press.
Trump mocks Biden for wearing a mask frequently in debate
In his first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Mr. Trump defended his decision to often appear in public without a facial covering and mocked Biden for wearing "the biggest mask I've ever seen."
"I think masks are OK," Mr. Trump said, when asked by moderator Chris Wallace why he typically appears in public without wearing a mask. He pulled out a mask from his suit jacket to show that he carried it with him.
"I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it. Tonight is an example, everybody has had a test," Mr. Trump said. "I wear a mask when needed. When needed, I wear masks."
He then mocked Biden for wearing a mask every time he appears in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
"I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask," Mr. Trump said, adding that Biden "could be speaking 200 feet away" and then "shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."
Chief of staff tests negative for COVID-19
News of the Trumps' positive tests came just hours after it was reported that the president's top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested negative for the virus, a senior White House official told CBS News.
"The strength of the entire country is with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a tweet, adding that Mr. Trump would "continue to put the People first!"