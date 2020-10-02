News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
The world reacts to President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis
Trump campaign says debate structure should not be changed
House passes COVID relief bill, but it's unlikely to pass Senate
U.S. stops holding migrant children in hotels
Texas drastically limits ballot drop off sites before election
Trump administration sets refugee cap at 15,000, a record low
Hiring slowed in September with just 661,000 jobs added
Officials recruit new generation of poll workers amid pandemic
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
White House deals with fallout from Trump testing positive for COVID-19
The president testing positive for COVID-19 has put a new focus on his administration's response to the pandemic. Major Garrett offers his analysis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue