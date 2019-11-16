Trump undergoes part of his physical months ahead of schedule

President Trump underwent part of his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday, a stop which came as a surprise to reporters as it was not on his public schedule. Mr. Trump was not due for another physical until February.

The White House did not offer an on-the-record response to a question from CBS News concerning the timing of the visit or whether there had been health concerns prompting the early physical.

After the president arrived at Walter Reed, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement explaining that it was more convenient for the president to get parts of the physical out of the way before the new year.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," Grisham said.

In February, the president's four-hour physical found that his health is "very good" and was anticipated to remain so "for the duration of his presidency," according to White House physician Dr. Sean Conley.

However, Mr. Trump had gained four pounds since his last physical, weighing in at 243 pounds. At 6'3", Mr. Trump has a body mass index of 30.4%, putting him just over the 30-percent threshold that's considered obese by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporting by Kathryn Watson and Ben Tracy