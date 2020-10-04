Live updates: Trump's doctor says he's "not out of the woods," but "cautiously optimistic"get the free app
President Trump, who remains at Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19, is "not out of the woods," but doctors are "cautiously optimistic," his physician said in a statement late Saturday.
The president said in a four-minute Twitter video on Saturday night that he is feeling "much better" and thinks he'll "be back soon."
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News late Saturday that he and Conley were "very concerned" about Mr. Trump's health on Friday, as the president's oxygen was dropping "very rapidly."
A source familiar with the president's health, later identified by The Associated Press as Meadows, said earlier Saturday that his vitals over the past 24 hours were "very concerning" and "the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care."
"We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the person added.
Mr. Trump's status and the timeline of the progression of his symptoms remained unclear on Saturday. Two sources confirmed to CBS News' Paula Reid that Mr. Trump received oxygen at the White House on Friday before he was transferred to Walter Reed in Maryland.
Conley, his physician, told reporters on Saturday that Mr. Trump was not currently on oxygen, but did not say whether he had been previously. Receiving oxygen may be standard medical protocol and is not an indication that Mr Trump was suffering shortness of breath.
Mr. Trump is being treated with remdesivir, a drug that has shortened the recovery time for some patients with the virus. Doctors said Mr. Trump is fever-free and in "exceptionally good spirits."
Several other members of Mr. Trump's orbit reported positive COVID-19 test results, including Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was admitted to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Trump's physician says he is "not yet out of the woods"
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany late Saturday released another memo from Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician. Conley said Mr. Trump "continues to do well, having made substantial progress since his diagnosis," but said Mr. Trump is "not yet out of the woods."
Conley said Mr. Trump completed his second dose of remdesivir "without complication." Mr. Trump remains fever-free and is off supplemental oxygen, with saturation level between 96-98%.
"He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving around the medical facility without difficulty," Conley said.
Conley said that while Mr. Trump is "not yet out of the woods," the team is "cautiously optimistic."
Mr. Trump will continue to take remdesivir on Sunday and will be closely monitored.
Dan Scavino says he has tested negative
White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino said Saturday night that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Scavino says he will take another test tomorrow morning and if it comes back negative he will go to Walter Reed Medical Center to work with President Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Meadows says he and Trump's doctor were "very concerned" about his health on Friday
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News late Saturday that Mr. Trump is doing "very well" and Meadows is "very optimistic."
Meadows said Mr. Trump does not have a fever and the president is "doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels."
"Yesterday morning, we were real concerned with that — he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly," Meadows said. "And yet, in typical style, this president was up and walking around, and even as the experts from the medical facilities, not only at Walter Reed but also Johns Hopkins, got there, they looked at his situation, recommended that out of an abundance of caution, he come here to Walter Reed. But he's been — he's been an outstanding patient, with one exception — he continues to work and continues to believe that he's got to get a number of things done for the American people."
Meadows said transferring power to Vice President Mike Pence was "never a consideration."