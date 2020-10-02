Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

Democratic nominee Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday, after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump revealed they tested positive and days after the two candidates met onstage for the presidential debate. Biden's wife, Jill Biden, also tested negative.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the primary care physician for the Bidens, said in a statement that both tested negative for the virus on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement Friday.

At 77, the former Vice President is in a particularly vulnerable demographic to contract the virus.

Biden appeared on the debate stage with Mr. Trump on Tuesday night for nearly two hours. Neither candidate wore a mask, but their podiums were spaced more than 6 feet apart, and they did not interact.

"Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern," Biden tweeted Friday along with his negative diagnosis. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

CBS News has also confirmed that Biden's running mate, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, have tested negative for the virus Friday morning. Harris is traveling from Washington to Las Vegas Friday, and Emhoff is traveling to Greensboro, North Carolina to campaign.

The president is experiencing minor symptoms of the virus and will continue to carry out his duties as usual on Friday, a White House adviser said. The first lady said she has "mild" symptoms and is feeling good overall.

Mr. Trump said he and Melania would begin quarantining immediately. Both Biden and Harris sent their well wishes to the president and first lady on Friday morning.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted.

"Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We're keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts," Harris tweeted.