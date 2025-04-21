Watch CBS News
Politics

Biden calls Pope Francis "one of the most consequential leaders of our time"

By
Kaia Hubbard
Politics Reporter
Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Kaia Hubbard

/ CBS News

Pope Francis dies at 88
Pope Francis, groundbreaking leader of the Catholic Church, dies at 88 10:53

Washington — Former President Joe Biden called Pope Francis "one of the most consequential leaders of our time" in a statement marking the death of the 88-year-old pontiff Monday. 

"It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Biden said in a statement.

The former president, who is Catholic, said Francis was "unlike any who came before him," adding that "I am better for having known him."

"For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased," Biden continued, adding that as the leader of the church, Francis was a champion for the environment while advocating for the "voiceless and powerless." 

 Biden said Francis "made all feel welcome and seen by the Church" as he promoted "equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe."

"And above all, he was a Pope for everyone," the former president added. "He was the People's Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love."

Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden during the G7 Leaders Summit on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy.
Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden during the G7 Leaders Summit on June 14, 2024, in Fasano, Italy. Divisione Produzione Fotografica / Getty Images

Biden, the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, met with Francis multiple times during his presidency, including in 2021, when the two met at the Vatican amid a debate over whether Catholics who voiced support for abortion rights should receive Communion. Biden said the pontiff told him he should continue to take Communion, calling him a "good Catholic."

In January, shortly before leaving office, Biden awarded Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian award given by the president, calling the pontiff a "light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world." 

Biden had been scheduled to visit Rome in what would have been his final trip abroad as president and present the medal to Francis in person, but he canceled the trip to monitor the California wildfires. 

President Trump also marked the pontiff's passing in a post on Truth Social early Monday, saying, "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.