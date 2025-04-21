Biden calls Pope Francis "one of the most consequential leaders of our time"

Washington — Former President Joe Biden called Pope Francis "one of the most consequential leaders of our time" in a statement marking the death of the 88-year-old pontiff Monday.

"It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Biden said in a statement.

The former president, who is Catholic, said Francis was "unlike any who came before him," adding that "I am better for having known him."

"For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased," Biden continued, adding that as the leader of the church, Francis was a champion for the environment while advocating for the "voiceless and powerless."

Biden said Francis "made all feel welcome and seen by the Church" as he promoted "equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe."

"And above all, he was a Pope for everyone," the former president added. "He was the People's Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love."

Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden during the G7 Leaders Summit on June 14, 2024, in Fasano, Italy. Divisione Produzione Fotografica / Getty Images

Biden, the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, met with Francis multiple times during his presidency, including in 2021, when the two met at the Vatican amid a debate over whether Catholics who voiced support for abortion rights should receive Communion. Biden said the pontiff told him he should continue to take Communion, calling him a "good Catholic."

In January, shortly before leaving office, Biden awarded Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian award given by the president, calling the pontiff a "light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world."

Biden had been scheduled to visit Rome in what would have been his final trip abroad as president and present the medal to Francis in person, but he canceled the trip to monitor the California wildfires.

President Trump also marked the pontiff's passing in a post on Truth Social early Monday, saying, "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"